Keatha J. Shaffer (1961 – 2026)

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(Formerly Worked At Delta Schools)

Keatha Shaffer, age 64, lost her struggle with metastatic breast cancer at Ebeid Hospice Center, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday morning, July 23, 2026.

Born to Thomas and Nina (Taylor) Rees on September 30, 1961, in Dearborn, Michigan, Keatha spent her first year in Kentucky before moving to Taylor, Michigan.

She moved to Ohio as a teenager to live with her sister Kathy and her nephew Rick. She graduated from Bowsher High School in 1979 shortly before marrying the love of her life, David Shaffer, on August 24, 1979.

They drove a church bus, where they met and taught many children of Jesus Christ’s love. This is where they met Kim, who they unofficially adopted. Keatha went on to have four more children whom she loved dearly.

After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, she began her journey for a career working for Walmart and Delta Schools before settling into appliance parts at Servall.

She managed the Maumee location and was known for her service and knowledge. After they closed, she left for Johnstone Supply and became an indispensable presence for her knowledge and abilities.

Keatha was exceptionally clever and creative, which showed through in all she did. She had a never-ending quest for knowledge and had a fiery spirit that made her fight for her beliefs.

She made beauty from anything she touched, and that landed her into her side business, KeathasKuties, making one-of-a-kind reborn dolls. She had two grandsons that she loved with all her heart and enjoyed spending time crafting and making cards with them.

Surviving are her husband, David; children Kim (Jarrod) Maneval, Jeremiah Shaffer, Seth (Elizabeth) Shaffer, Treuly (Simon) Tomell, and Myah Shaffer; sister Kathy Patterson; brother Dale (Robbie Jane) Rees; sisters-in-law Mary (Carl) LeGrand and Sandy Shaffer; brother-in-law Randy (Sharon) Shaffer; grandchildren Drennon Tomell and Atlas Griggs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and grandson Finnegan Shaffer.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 400 Main Street in Delta, Ohio. Services will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Good Bears of the World.