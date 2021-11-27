Kenneth Nye, Sr. (1941-2021)

Kenneth V. Nye Sr., age 80, with his loving family by his side, passed away under hospice care at his Liberty Center home Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021.

He was born in Napoleon on April 27, 1941 to the late Virgil Nye and Virginia (Bannister) Nye. Ken attended Liberty Center High School.

On August 10, 1963 he married Sonja J. Nicely and together the Lord blessed them with five children; Timothy, Connie, Jolynn, Kenneth Jr. and Kat.

For several years, Ken worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as an equipment operator, before retiring.

Some of his favorite pass times included camping, fishing, watching football and supporting his Ohio State Buckeyes; but most of all Ken loved his family and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sonja J. Nye; children, Timothy (Renee) Nye of Montpelier, Connie (Bryan) Ross of Napoleon, Jolynn (Bruce) Cole of Toledo, Kenneth (Alma) Nye Jr. of Wauseon and Kat (Eric Ebersole) Dauwalter of Fayette; special daughter-in-law, Shirley Rodgers of Rushsylvania, Ohio; sisters, Joyce Cass and Judy (Larry) Mock; fifteen grandchildren; four step grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Soloman “Butch” Nye and Thomas Nye; sisters, Frances Fahrer and Kathleen Raines; along with great grandson, Xzavier.

In honoring Ken’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Private interment will be at Young Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Ken’s family to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.