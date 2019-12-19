Larry Borton (1942-2019)

Larry D. Borton, 77, of Lyons, OH, died Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo. He was born November 12, 1942, In Wauseon, OH, to Carmon D. and V. Jean (Dennis) Borton. He married Shelby Mock in Tedrow, OH, on June 30, 1962, and she survives.

Larry worked for Jeep in Toledo for 32 years as a millwright. He was a member of the United Auto Workers. In his spare time, he loved to golf.

His other hobbies include fishing, camping, woodworking, and hunting. After retirement, he and Shelby loved to be at the lake in the summer and would winter in Florida.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by 2 daughters, Ronda (Rich) Vereecke and Renee (Jay) Rearick, both of Wauseon; 1 grandchild, Austin Rearick; and a brother, Lonnie (Gloria) Borton of Fayette. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service for Larry will be held Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette with Pastor Mary Ann Reimund, officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Larry can be made to the benevolence of the family, c/o Ronda Vereecke. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

