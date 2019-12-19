Vonna O’Doul (1942-2019)

Vonna Jean (McBride) O’Doul, age 77, of Peoria, Arizona, passed away at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona, after complications from surgery.

Vonna was a 1961 Bryan High School class member. She was currently a member of the Moose Club in Glendale, Arizona. She retired from Delta Air Cargo and was an owner and operator of a children’s store and a beauty shop.

Vonna Jean O’Doul was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Louise McBride and Ross Eugene McBride. She married David O’Doul in California, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 1977.

Survivors include one son, Doug (Cindy) Goebel of Piqua, Ohio; two daughters, Deshell (Kelly) Abbott of Goodyear, Arizona, and Dawn O’Doul of Phoenix, Arizona; her fiance, Larry Watkins; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean (Don) Long of Bryan, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel Goebel; parents, Mary Louise McBride and Ross and Dorothy McBride; grandparents, Russell and Loretta McBride; and one sister, Marsha McBride.

Per Vonna’s wishes, she gave her body to research and study. Instead of a memorial, she wished her family and friends to gather together and celebrate her life with the telling of stories and memories. Any donations in her name should go toward the veterans.

