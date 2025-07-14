Sandra Olmstead (1947 – 2025)

(Caregiver For Visiting Angels)

It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Lee Olmstead, 78 years old announces her passing on June 28, 2025, at her home in Milton, Florida

She was born January 10, 1947.

Sandra was predeceased by her father Donald Clinton Olmstead and mother Freda Mae Olmstead (Summers) and her sister Barbara Ann Olmstead (Imm).

Sandra is survived by her children Marvin Eckhart III (Tammy), Wendy Henricks (John). David Eckhart, Amy Schmitt, Jennifer Mann (Jason), 11 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Sandra worked as a caregiver for Visiting Angles as she cared deeply about helping other.