Larry Rebenstorf (1938 – 2025)

(Served With American Red Cross)

Larry W. Rebenstorf, 87, passed away at home on September 10, 2025.

Born in Maize, Kansas, he had an adventurous spirit at a very young age. After graduating from college, he accepted a position with the American Red Cross, Service to Armed Forces.

His 33 ½ year career sent him into 4 combat zones: Korea twice, Vietnam, and Mogadishu, Somalia.

He was also stationed in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Alaska, North Dakota, the Philippines, Japan, Iceland, England, Belgium, Berlin Germany (formerly East Germany), and European Headquarters (EUA) in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1987, at EUA Headquarters, he met Jan Tropf and her husband.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, most of Red Cross employees were returning to the U.S, but Jan and Larry continued to ‘keep in touch.’ Larry had since retired from Red Cross and moved to Wickenburg, Arizona, and continued his adventurous spirit by gold prospecting.

Both Jan and Larry’s spouses had passed away and Larry asked Jan to become his gold prospecting partner. The two mined for gold in Arizona in the winter months and even took a 2-month gem mining expedition throughout the western United States. In 2010, Larry gave up his desert life and moved to Toledo, Ohio.

Larry is survived by “His Lady”, Jan Tropf; he was the “father-figure” to Joshua, Jessica and Jasmin Tropf (David Lickert), and he thoroughly enjoyed being a grandfather to Jakob, Jorja, Jensen-Wolf, and Janos-Graybear. He is also survived by his Breakfast and Lunch Chef and TV Buddy, Elizabeth Renz; a sister, Carla Rebenstorf and brother, Gary (Melody) Rebenstorf of Wichita, KS.

There will be two separate memorial services: October 11, 2025, 11:00am, Crossroads Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, OH, Pastor Matt Sauder officiating.

October 25, 2025, 2:00pm, Calvin United Church of Christ, 1946 Bakewell St., Toledo, OH, Pastor Michael Doerr officiating.

To leave a special message for Larry's family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on "Tribute Wall." Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home – Wauseon, is honored to serve Larry's family.