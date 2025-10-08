Ronald Lantz (1951 – 2025)

(1969 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Ronald A. Lantz, age 74 years, of Archbold passed away early Friday morning, October 3, 2025 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born February 12, 1951, in Morenci, MI, the son of Lewis and Eloise (Kast) Lantz Jr.

A 1969 graduate of Evergreen High School, he married Dianne Short on May 3rd 1975 and she survives. Ron worked at Lugbill Supply Center in Archbold for over 30 years, retiring in 2017, he then worked part time at Brookview Farms.

Ron enjoyed fishing, playing softball, music and the lake but most of all spoiling his grandchildren. He was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; sons, Brady Lantz of Fairfield, Christopher (Jodi) Lantz of Maineville, Lucas (Lindy) and Jonathon (Victoria) both of Archbold, grandchildren, Adelyn, Noah, Collin, Kenzie, Kylie (Justin) Rupp, Kali, Kenley and Amelia; siblings Susan (Richard) Henricks, David Lantz, James Lantz, Sandra (Amos) Berk, Kathy Demaline and Barbara Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 11 AM at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. Internment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 3-7 PM.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Mennonite Disaster Service or Fish Food Pantry.