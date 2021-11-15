Lila Myers (1938-2021)

Lila M. Myers, age 83 years, of Archbold, passed away early Saturday morning, November 13, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born April 11, 1938 in Napoleon the daughter of Fred and Ida (Kinder) Briner.

She married Richard Myers and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2015. She was a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbra (Barry) Clark of West Unity, RoxAnne Barnes of Luling, LA, and Kim Miller of Napoleon; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Private entombment services will be held at the Chapel of Riverview Memory Gardens near Defiance. Friends may call at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon from 4-8 PM on Thursday, November 18th, 2021. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to the family to help with burial expenses. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

