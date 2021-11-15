Robert Bratton (1936-2021)

Robert L. Bratton, age 85, of Delta, Ohio, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, November 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Robert was born October 21, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio to Marion and Hazel (Fauble) Bratton.

Bob graduated from Fulton School in Ai in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Army on October 4, 1955. On May 2, 1959, he married Janyce (Freeworth) Bratton.

Bob was a lifelong farmer and was active in several farming organizations. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, Ohio.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jan; sons, Michael, and Mark Bratton; granddaughter, Cheylynn Bratton; and brother, William (Kathie) Bratton.

Visitation will be held Monday, November, 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. in Delta, where services will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Matthew Voyer STS presiding. Interment, with Military Rites, will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Filling Home, Napoleon, Ohio or Trinity Lutheran Church, Delta, Ohio.

