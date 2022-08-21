Linda Beaverson (1938-2022)

She was born Linda Lou Short September 3rd, 1938 on a small farm in northwest Ohio, near the town of Bryan. She died August 18th, 2022 at the age of 83.

Early in her life she met a shy Farm Boy at 4-H camp and because of her boldness they ended up as husband and wife. It was a perfect match, and she proudly partnered with Larry Beaverson for just 40 days short of 65 years. He survives.

They produced 3 children who survive, Tammy Thomann of Traverse City, Tony (Tami Lacey) Beaverson, and Todd (Dawn Self) Beaverson both of Moberly, Missouri. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Bethany, Annie, Katie, Brandon, Christopher, Amber, and Taylor who adored her, and 14 great-grandchildren, Lily, Sean, Quinn, Noah, Liam, Abigail, Adelaide, Katon, Olivia, Oliver, Jackson, Scottie, Charlie, and Benjamin, all of whom she loved with all her heart. She is also survived by her sister Charlotte (LeRoy) Stantz of Kunkle, Ohio.

She lived a life of service to others. She was one of the largest blood donors in Grand Traverse County. She provided foster care for more than 130 children over a period of 40 years.

She served at the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store for 40 years, working there up until the final months of her life. And, she performed many other acts of service only known to the recipients, and a few who were close to her.

All who knew her regarded her as family, including her bowling girls, and water aerobics family. She was deeply loved.

The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial gifts be directed to areas where it will really make a difference. Suggestions include Women’s Resource Center, Munson Hospice, and Community Church of Christ of Lake City, MI.

Arrangements are in the hands of the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The family will welcome friends at a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth, Traverse City, Michigan 49684.

A celebration of Linda’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the funeral home.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Linda’s family at her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.