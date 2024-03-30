Lois Tester (1929 – 2024)

(Worked At Sauder Village For 25 Years)

Lois A. Tester, of Wauseon, went to her heavenly home early Friday morning, March 29, 2024. Lois was born on February 15, 1929 to Jesse and Irene O’Brien and was raised in Mt. Auburn, IL, as one of 9 children.

The family then moved to NW Ohio, and she met and married John George “Tony” Miller in 1946. They had 4 children, Randy, Brad, Kaylin, and Brian. After Tony’s passing on December 16, 1977, she married Paul E. Tester, adding 4 more children to her family.

Lois worked in many places over the years, but really loved her 25 years at Sauder Village. There she met many people and acquired many friends.

She was also part of Emmaus Lutheran Church’s Sewing with Arlene group, which makes blankets from scraps of material, and then gives them away to those in need. Recently, she celebrated her 95th birthday with over 100 friends and family in attendance.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tester on July 2, 1989; siblings, Wanda, Russell “Elmer”, Janet, Nina, Kenny, Nancy, and Marvin; children, Randy and Kaylin Miller, Susan Bruns, John Tester, and Carol Clark.

She is celebrated by her sister, Shirley Baldwin; children, Bill (Marja) Tester, Brad and Brian (Paul Swartz) Miller; son-in-law, Al Bruns and daughter-in-law, Martha Tester; many, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a couple of great-great grandchildren on the way.

Friends may visit from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring her life will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday also at the funeral home. Pastor Christopher Hanley will be officiating. Interment will follow at Young Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Defiance Inpatient Hospice, 6817 N. State Rt 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.