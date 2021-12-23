Marie Douglas (1949-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Marie L. Douglas, age 72, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Marie retired from the City of Austin in the records section of the Electric and Water Department after 18 years of service.

She enjoyed working in her yard, shopping and spending time with her family.

Marie was born on September 10, 1949, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Harry H. and Olive L. (Darnell) Bostater. She married Eddie J. Douglas on July 27, 1991, in Austin, Texas, and he survives.

Marie is also survived by her daughters, Shelley (Rich) Brodock, of Bryan, Ohio, and Stacy Douglas, of Hallettsville, Texas; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; one brother; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; daughters, Dawn Bellamy and Tracy Boughan; one sister; and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021; from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin immediately following at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.