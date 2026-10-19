Walter “Junior” Wyse (1942 – 2026)

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(Attended Archbold High School)

Walter “Junior” Wyse, 84, of Marysville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Memorial Hospital following months of failing health.

The youngest of five children, Walter was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Archbold, Ohio, to the late Walter J. Wyse Sr. and Mabel (Rupp) Wyse.

During his time at Archbold High School, he started working in excavating for Miller Bros Construction Company of Archbold.

He then trained in electrical maintenance and worked for The Scotts Company for 29 years. Walter also proudly served in the Army National Guard.

On March 12, 1966, Walter married the love of his life, Carolyn K. (Whitlatch) Wyse. Together, they built a wonderful life centered on family, faith and making lasting memories. Walter and Carolyn attended Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church, and Walter was a longstanding member of the Freemasons.

Walter and Carolyn shared a love of travel and enjoyed taking cruises together. They also treasured their property in Siesta Key, Florida, where Walter especially enjoyed taking peaceful walks along the beach.

A devoted family man, Walter was known for his happy, easygoing nature and his ability to go with the flow. He always made time for those he loved while keeping himself busy with work and making sure he spent time making Carolyn happy. Later, one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, whom he cherished dearly.

Walter survives his beloved wife of 60 years, Carolyn; his sons, Steven Scott (Shelley) Wyse of Plain City and Robert “Rob” F. Wyse of Marysville; and his three cherished grandchildren, Griffin, Blake and Abigail Wyse.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his siblings, Donna (Wyse) Huber, Leon Wyse, Marlin Wyse and Herb Wyse.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Huntsville Cemetery, 3691 County Road 37 W, Huntsville, Ohio 43324, in McArthur Township, Logan County, with Pastor Charles Dupree officiating.

Memorial contributions in Walter’s memory may be made to Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, or Berean Bible Baptist Church, 1480 E. Market St., Lima, Ohio.

Underwood Funeral Home is honored to serve Walter’s family, and condolences may be expressed to them at underwoodfuneralhome.com.