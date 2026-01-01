Michael “Mike” Kennedy (1961 – 2025)

(Longtime Archbold Basketball Coach)

Michael “Mike” Lain Kennedy, lovingly known as “Coach K,” age 64, of Archbold, Ohio, passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Janey Kennedy. He shared his life with the love of his life, Laura Kennedy, his “honey babe,” who was by his side through everything.

He was a proud and devoted father to Kobe and Alexa, a loving presence in the life of Torie, and an incredibly proud grandpa to Cozy, Cruz, and Storm, who brought him endless joy.

He is also survived by his sister, Lisa (Dave) Wisse, his nieces and nephew, Kyann, Danielle, and Brett, and his loyal retirement buddy, Bo, who never left his side.

Mike devoted 42 years of his life to Archbold basketball, but his love for the game began much earlier, back in middle school on Ditto Street, where countless hours were spent playing basketball with Todd Ziegler, Arin Lauber, and Joe Frank.

He was later a member of the Archbold High School team that advanced to the state tournament, an accomplishment he carried with pride. Mike went on to play basketball at Calvin College, where he formed lifelong friendships and treasured the many memories made with his teammates and roommates.

A retired Archbold teacher, Mike was a mentor to countless students and athletes. He proudly coached alongside Krauss and Frank for 37 years, continuing on with Coach Frank throughout his 42-year coaching career.

Known as the go-to golf sub, a dependable presence, a calming voice, and the kind of person everyone wanted around, Mike was always there for those who needed him; a great friend, husband, dad, grandpa, coach, teacher, and brother.

Outside the gym, Mike loved golfing, a good workout, attending the Boys State Basketball Tournament, time with friends, and most of all, time spent with his family.

Some of his favorite moments were the simplest ones: sitting in his chair next to his honey babe, content and at peace. In retirement, Mike filled his days by freely giving his time to the K of C Hall of Archbold, where he became the go-to guy for just about everything.

Mike will be remembered for his mellow spirit, kind heart, positive attitude, and the calming presence that drew people to him. He was someone everyone wanted to be around, steady, genuine, and deeply loved. Above all, Mike was a devoted caretaker, always putting the needs of those he loved before his own.

Mike’s legacy lives on through the lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the love he gave so freely.

Friends may call at St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold from 11:30 AM – 3:45 PM on Friday, January 2, followed by a funeral service at 4 PM with Rev. William Pifher officiating. A meal will be held after the service at the Knights of Columbus in Archbold.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Archbold Basketball Club or Archbold Athletics. www.ShortFuneralHome.com