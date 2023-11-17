Lyle Hug (1941 – 2023)

(Longtime Member Of Edon School Board)

Lyle E. Hug, age 82, of Bryan, Ohio, and lifelong resident of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 5:15 P.M. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb, in Butler, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Mr. Hug was a 1959 graduate of Edon High School and was a lifelong farmer. He was a longtime member of the Edon Northwest School Board and served on the Williams County School Board, Edon State Bank Board of Directors and Edon Farmers Co-op Board.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio. Lyle’s passions in life were his family and farming and his hobby was crop checking.

Lyle E. Hug was born on March 23, 1941, at home near Blakeslee, Ohio, the son of Wilfred A. “W.A.” and Muriel M. (Goebel) Hug. He married his wife of sixty years, Rosemary Mihuc, on October 12, 1963, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Lisa Hug, of Edon, Kerri (Wes) Weir, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Heidi (Don) Olson, of Niagra, Wisconsin, and Holly (Bobby) Balak, of Powell, Ohio; two sons, Chad (Jayma) Hug, of Edgerton, and Corey (Kristin) Hug, of Edon; nineteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Leroy “Dugan” (Donna) Hug, of Edon, Tom (Sandy) Hug, of Bryan, and William (Barb) Hug, of Archbold, Ohio; and five sisters, Linda Muehlfeld, of Blakeslee, Norma (Tom) Yaggy, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Pat Juhl, of Angola, Indiana, Sue (Tom) Aschleman, of Auburn, Indiana, and LuAnn Swary, of Seminole, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kalli Hug; and one sister, JoAnn Wolfe.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. A scripture service will follow at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery will be private.

Memorials are requested to a food pantry of the donor’s choice. All are invited to the Edon Fire Hall following the service for a time of food and fellowship celebrating Lyle’s life.

