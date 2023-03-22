Wendel Long (1941-2023)

Wendel R. Long, age 81, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 10:57 A.M. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he was a patient, after an extended illness.

Mr. Long was a graduate of Edon High School and was a lifelong farmer. He also worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne and then retired from Navistar in Springfield, Ohio, with over forty years of service.

He was an active member of Edon Church of Christ, where he served as an elder, and was a collector of tractors of all kinds.

Wendel R. Long was born on April 8, 1941, near Edon, the son of Gerald J. and Ethel M. (Goshorn) Long. He married D. Carol Burd on September 25, 1960, in Edon and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Michael (Susan) Long and Steven (Terri) Long, both of Edon; one daughter, Barbara (Bart) Rowe, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with two on the way; three sisters, Carolyn (James) VanDeVoorde, Esther Jewell, and Patricia (Melvin) Tingley, all of Edon; and one brother, Gary (Cheryl) Long, also of Edon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ted Jewell.

The family will receive visitors from 1:00-2:30 P.M. on Sunday March 26, 2023, in the Edon Church of Christ. Services will follow at 2:30 P.M. in the church with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.