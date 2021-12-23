Mae Kaufman (1924-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Mae Kaufman, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Mae was the co-owner of Kaufman’s Restaurant in Bryan for over 30 years and had been in the restaurant and bar business for over 40 years.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mae loved playing golf and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and OSU Buckeyes.

She enjoyed traveling–especially golf trips to Myrtle Beach and was an avid worker of jigsaw puzzles and word games. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren.

Mae was born on October 18, 1924, in Pulaski, Virginia, the daughter of Stephen W. and Flora Belle (Edwards) Roseberry. She married James B. Kaufman on September 12, 1941, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death.

Mae is survived by her children, Linda Galliers, of Coldwater, Michigan, Judy (Jerry) Bauer, of Redondo Beach, California, Mike (Rita) Kaufman, of Bryan, Deb (Bill) Daugherty, of Bryan, Patty Fireovid, of Bryan, Mark (Jeri Haneline) Kaufman, of Costa Mesa, California, and Lori (Tom) Smith, of Bryan; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, James B. Kaufman, Jr.; son-in-law, William “Buzz” Galliers; grandson-in-law, Gregory Sims; three brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, followed by a memorial Mass with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Mae will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fountain Grove Cemetery in a private family ceremony at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic School, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506, or an organization of the donor’s choice.