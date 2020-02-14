Mandy Horn (1932-2020)

Mandy J. Horn, 87, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday evening at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Montpelier. She was born on June 4, 1932 in Mohawk, West Virginia to Stuart and Nora (Hurley) Lester. Mandy married Hayes H. Horn in Conway, South Carolina and he survives.

Mandy was a member of the Church of Christ in Montpelier and the VFW in Bryan. She retired from K-Mart in Bryan and had also worked at Bryan Custom Plastics at one time. Mandy volunteered at the Church Woman’s United Thrift Shop in Bryan for many years. She was also on a Woman’s Golf League at Suburban for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband Hayes; siblings Beatrice White of Rhoadsville, Virginia, Barbara (Fayne) Whited of Grundy, Virginia, Mildred (Jaycee) Stiltner of Grundy, Virginia and Laura Crawford of Hurley, Virginia; special niece Linda (David) Freed of Edon; and several other nieces, nephews and friends.

Mandy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers infant Wendell Lester and Rufus Lester, and sister Hazel Fifer.

Visitation for Mandy will be on Monday, February 17th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Chris Kannel to officiate. Interment will be at Edon Union Cemetery in Edon.

Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.