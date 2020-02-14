Margaret Olson (1947-2020)

Margaret A. Olson, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton. Margaret was a homemaker who enjoyed making and selling crafts.

Margaret was born on February 5, 1947, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Norman and Charlotte (Bean) Shreckengost. She married Howard R. Olson, Jr. on August 13, 1992, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and he survives.

Margaret is also survived by her son, Stephen (Tara) Crum, of Scranton, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Mary Alice (Daryl) Dolan, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; stepson, Joseph (Melanie) Olson, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Nancy Learner.

In accordance with Margaret’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Margaret’s memory are asked to give to the Susan G. Komen Fund for Beast Cancer Research.