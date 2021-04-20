Marcia Ridgway (1981-2021)

Marcia K. Ridgway, age 39, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away at 11:42 A.M. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, after a hard-fought, six-month battle with her health.

Marcia was a 2000 graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed as a quality auditor by Allied Moulded Products in Bryan, Ohio, for nineteen years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, fishing and being outside with her family. As an organ donor, her gift of life will benefit the lives of many others.

Marcia K. Ridgway was born on September 19, 1981, in Bryan, the daughter of Mark S. and Marion C. (Risley) Ridgway.

Survivors include her fiancé and companion of six years, Rodney A. Zilka, of Fayette; one daughter, Rebecca Zilka, at home; a bonus daughter, Haylee Zilka, of Montpelier, Ohio; her mother and stepfather, Marion and Ron Travelbee, of Napoleon, Ohio; one sister, Melissa (Ken) Cronin, of Edgerton, Ohio; one brother, Mason (Melissa) Ridgway, of Edgerton; three stepdaughters, Kali, Lily and Maggie Zilka, of Defiance, Ohio; one stepbrother, Rodney (Angela) Travelbee, of Napoleon; one stepsister, Mindi (Chris) Dachenhaus, of Pulaski, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Ridgway.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. Private interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to The Mended Hearts, Inc., Merry Acres Executive Building, 1500 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707, in honor of her little nephew, Mikey.