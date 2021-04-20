Maureen Knapp (1935-2021)

Maureen C. Knapp, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at SKLD Nursing in Bryan, Ohio. Ms. Knapp attended Williamston High School. She retired from Kroger with over 20 years of service.

She was a lifetime member of the Post 2489 VFW Auxiliary, she was also a member of the Moose, Eagles, and American Legion. Maureen was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing, and mushroom hunting.

Maureen C. Knapp was born on December 6, 1935, in Ovid, Michigan, the daughter of John P. Murray and Helen (Enos) Koller.

Survivors include her son, Charles Powers of Montpelier, Ohio; daughter, Linda Klein; grandson, Dylan Powers; granddaughter, Amanda Powers; great grandson, Sammy Powers; two brothers, Michael (Alice) Murray of Dover, Delaware, James Murray of Hudson, Florida; three sisters, Patricia Carbone of Port Charlotte, Florida, Kathy (Bernie) Collins of Ludington, Michigan, Karen (Rod) Pettit of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Shirley Yates.

In accordance with Maureen’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Post 2489 VFW Auxiliary.

