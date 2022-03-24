Paul Walters (1937-2022)

Facebook

Paul D. Walters, 84, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Paul was born July 12, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Claron and Mary (Diehl) Walters. He was a 1955 graduate of Mark Center High School.

Paul married DeDra “DeDe” A. Worden on June 22, 1979 in Hicksville, Ohio, and she survives. Paul was a grocer and meat cutter, and owned and operated Paul’s Market.

After a long career in the grocery business, he then purchased Wilbur Weeks Electric business.

He was a member and trustee at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville, and was also involved in the Hicksville Masonic Lodge F & AM, Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department, and was a town councilman for the Village of Edon.

Paul loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and camping. Paul loved to travel, and took many trips to the Smoky Mountains. He also loved to winter in Florida, and visit northern Michigan.

Paul is survived by his wife, DeDe Walters of Hicksville, Ohio; seven children, Cathy Bryan of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Chris (Dean) Yoder of Hicksville, Ohio, Mike (Jan) Walters of Bryan, Ohio, Tracey (Tom) Bassett of Butler, Indiana, Beth (Tom) Willison of Defiance, Ohio, Deanne (Tom) Held of Defiance, Ohio, and Paula (Jay) Williams of Bowling Green, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Tiffanie (Kenny) Baird, Allison (Eric Spreng) Bryan, Josh Bassett, Daniel (Myranda) Bryan, Carly (Travis) Hughart, Dustin (Charlie Euto) Yoder, Adam Walters, Zach (Gina Norden) Yoder, Chayse (Katrina) Held, T.J. Willison, Nicole (Brad) Matthews, Whitney (Jarrett) Tolbert, Jessica (Aaron) Stairhime, Cassidy Held, Andrew Williams, and Calvin Held; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice (Virgil) Hoene of Sherwood, Ohio, and Sue (Ken) Young of Paulding, Ohio; one brother, Ed (Deb) Walters of Hicksville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Kayla Willison; and one brother, John Walters

Visitation for Paul Walters will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Paul will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Friday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Ladies of Trinity United Methodist Church, or a Humane Society of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com