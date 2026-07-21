Marilyn L. Bunn (1935 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Reading & Traveling Lower 48 States)

Marilyn Lois Bunn, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the Golden Years Homestead, Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she had been a resident.

Marilyn and her husband owned the B & B Drive-In, and she later did clerical work for Van Wert Manufacturing, Shearers and Siebenaler Construction.

She enjoyed reading, traveling the lower 48 states, and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Marilyn was a member of Lake Area Christian Church for many years and was her husband’s “gopher” at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center.

Marilyn was born on December 29, 1935, in McClure, Ohio, the daughter of Elmer and Beatrice (Shidler) Lanzer. She was the valedictorian of the McClure High School class of 1954.

She graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1958, then taught at Grover Hill High School. She married Leonard T. Bunn on July 22, 1962, and he survives.

In addition to her husband of 63 years, she is also survived by her sister, Vivian Lanzer, of McClure, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Marilyn will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Edon Church of Christ, 101 Franklin Street, Edon, Ohio, followed by funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with Scott Saltsman, Evangelist, officiating. Burial will follow at Edon Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Lake James Christian Assembly, 1880 W 275 N, Angola, IN 46703. Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, is honored to serve Marilyn’s family.