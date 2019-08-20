Mark Coil, Sr. (1961-2019)

Mark A. Coil, Sr., age 57, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in his home after a brief illness surrounded by his family.

Mr. Coil was a 1981 graduate of Van Wert High School and had worked for Cooper Farms and Plastic Recycling in Van Wert. He enjoyed watching baseball and football especially the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He also enjoyed playing with his kids and grandkids. Mark A. Coil was born on November 19, 1961, in Van Wert County, Ohio, the son of Robert and Cheryl (Dixon) Coil.

Surviving are five children, Mark (Hilary) Coil, Jr., of Van Wert, Shawn Coil, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jessica (Zach) Kinnaley and Deidra (Kris) Kutzli, both of Bryan, and Becca Coil, Defiance, Ohio; his companion Tina Roehrs, of Bryan; four grandchildren; and two brothers Tracy and Kevin Coil, of Van Wert. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Coil; and a brother Dusty Coil.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Dan Grant officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

