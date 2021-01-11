Marsha Gurzynski (1945-2021)

Marsha J. (Day) Gurzynski, age 75, of Wauseon, passed away late Sunday night, January 10, 2021 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born in Toledo on September 17, 1945. Marsha graduated from Whitmer High School in 1963 and married Joseph Gurzynski Sr. on August 21, 1965.

For 30 years she drove bus for the Pike-Delta-York School System; where she grew friendships with students, faculty and peers. Marsha enjoyed camping at Harrison Lake and Sunny’s Campground and will always be remembered for cooking for the neighborhood. She also liked to crochet and had a soft spot in her heart for the homeless felines of the community.

Marsha was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. She most of all enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her parents, Donald Day and Helen (Cline) Day, she was preceded in death by her young sister, Rebecca.

Marsha is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph D. Gurzynski Sr.; sons, Daniel (Dawn) Gurzynski of Toledo, Don (Sheryl) Gurzynski, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Gurzynski and Joe (Michelle) Gurzynski Jr. all of Wauseon; sister, Donna “Susie” Day of Swanton; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In respect to the COVID-19 Pandemic a memorial service celebrating Marsha’s life will be announced at a later time in the spring. Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family; care of Joseph Gurzynski Sr.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com

