Mary Hubbell (1954-2022)

Mary Jane Hubbell, age 67, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, shortly after admittance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a sudden illness.

Mrs. Hubbell was a 1972 graduate of Edgerton High School and attended The University of Toledo and then graduated from St. Francis College with a degree in business.

She was a devoted homemaker while raising her children and then went to work in hospital administration. She and her husband ran Smokey Row Videos and More in Edgerton from 2005-2010.

She was an active member of West Milford Church of Christ, where she served as church treasurer and was active in many other church functions.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Niagra Falls and to many other location around the country.

Some of her favorite things were the Sound of Music, butterflies, gnomes, and her Jeep “Bluebelle.” She especially loved her family, friends, and her Lord and was an avid reader of the scriptures.

Mary Jane Hubbell was born on June 18, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Paul L. and Mary M. (Pahl) Casebere. She married Allen Hubbell on June 9, 2001, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jennifer (Cort) Goebel and Danielle Cameron, both of Edgerton; one son, George Lincoln, of Edgerton; four stepchildren, Melissa, Joshua, Alisha and Jeremiah; eighteen grandchildren; one sister, Paula (Michael) Dockery, of Edgerton; and lifelong friends who were like sisters to her, Nancy (Greg) Snavely, Deanna (Dave) English and Linda (Max) Trubey. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at West Milford Church of Christ, 04855 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville, Ohio. A celebraton of Mary Jane’s life will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the church with Pastor Dan Grant officiating, followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to West Milford Church of Christ, P.O. Box 148, Edgerton, Ohio 43517, or to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, Indiana 46797.