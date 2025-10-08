Mary Jo Corsaut (1947 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan First Presbyterian Church)

Mary Jo Corsaut, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio.

Mary Jo was born on June 3, 1947, in Caro, Michigan, the daughter of the late William J. and Maxine L. (Kremer) Ashbreck.

She was a 1965 graduate of Caro High School. Mary Jo worked as a waitress at Orchard Hills Country Club in Bryan, Ohio, where she formed many lasting friendships.

She was an active member of the Bryan First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, served as a deacon, and participated in various women’s groups.

A lifelong animal lover, Mary Jo had many pets throughout the years and was a supporter of the (SPCA) Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She enjoyed going on walks and was a devoted supporter of her children and grandchildren in all their activities.

Mary Jo is survived by her three children, Greg (Linda) Ashbreck of Newport, Michigan; Robert Ashbreck of Tyler, Texas; and Jason (Shelly Hartman) Corsaut of Waldron, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Garry E. Ashbreck.

Visitation was held on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, in Bryan. A funeral service immediately followed visitation with Pastor Leo Pech officiating. Graveside services were held on Monday, October 13, 2025, at Almer Township Cemetery, Caro, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Jo’s memory to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Condolences and fond memories can be share with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com