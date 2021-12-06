Mary Steinke (1934-2021)

Mary Margaret (Houk) Steinke went home to be with the Lord on the morning of December 3rd, 2021. She was born on Jan. 1st, 1934, to Arnold and Nellie (Bechtol) Houk in Superior Township Montpelier, OH.

Mary was baptized as a child of God on Feb. 18th, 1934, and later confirmed in Christ on March 21st, 1948.

Mary graduated from Edon High School in 1952. Following her high school graduation, she attended and graduated from Warren Beauty College in Toledo, OH.

Mary returned to Edon, OH to establish her own beauty shop named Mary’s Beauty Box. She would eventually open and operate a beauty shop in the family home that she created with her loving husband.

Mary would use the business skills she developed running her own businesses to become the bookkeeper for St. Joe Storage and Drying in Pioneer, OH, where she worked until her retirement in 2004. Mary was proud to perform her civic duty by serving on the Board of Elections in her earlier years.

On September 25th, 1955, Mary married the love of her life, Raymond Derald Steinke. Mary and Derald enjoyed 58 years together in a loving marriage.

Mary’s love for the Lord was strong and her faith was evident as a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier, OH. Over the years, Mary served the church in several roles.

She served as Treasurer of the Women of the Church and Funeral Funds, was an Elder of the Church, a member of the Altar Guild, and secretary of the church.

Mary also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Bible School in her earlier years of church membership. Mary was also proud to be a member of the Sesqui Study Club since 1979, as well as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 8628.

Mary enjoyed many activities and hobbies. She enjoyed camping with family and friends, feeding and watching her hummingbirds and finches, collecting dolls, reading, word search puzzles, and watching the Game Show Network.

But the activities Mary loved the most, revolved around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary loved attending the sporting events and many activities of her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Mary was a wonderful “Grandma” and “Nanny” and could often be seen creating art in sidewalk chalk or playing catch in the front yard with her many grand and great-grandchildren.

She loved coloring, playing games, playing Play-Doh, and a good nail-polish party AND she always kept the snack drawer full.

Mary was an amazing mother, selfless and loving, and always present for her children and their families. Mary will be so very missed; she loved and was loved by many!

Mary is survived by her three children: Dennis (Valerie) Steinke, Ann (Ed) Kidston, Lee (Laurie) Steinke, all of Pioneer, OH. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren: Jaimie (Ivan) King, Corey (Julie) Steinke, Kati (Ryan) Burt, Jodi (Josh) Fiser, Michael (McCrae) Kidston, Hannah (Brehm-Gutting) Steinke, Tessa Steinke, and fourteen great grandchildren, as well as four great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, many nephews and nieces, along with Julie (Richard and R.C.) Wonderly whom Mary considered a part of her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Derald Steinke, her parents Arnold and Nellie Houk, her brother Paul and sister-in-law Ginny (Virginia) Houk, two brothers-in-law Darwin “Bub” and Larry Steinke, and her father and mother-in-law J.E. and Dorothy Steinke.

Visitation hours for Mary will be on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 2-7 pm and on Saturday from 11:30am – 12:30pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 12:30pm at the church with Pastor Paul Gruetter and Intern Philip Sandi to officiate. The interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to CHP – Hospice or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com