Vickie Seel (1957 – 2025)

(Played Football For Toledo Troopers)

Vickie Lynn Seel, 67, died on July 5th, 2025, at Ayden of Waterville, in the comfort and presence of her beloved Aunt Chloe.

She was only a few weeks shy of her 68th birthday, July 30.

Vickie Lynn Seel was born to the late Vernon and Nettie Seel on July 30, 1957 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Vickie had three sisters, Patricia Elaine Frye (passed 2024) Connie Ruth Green (John, passed 2020) and Laura Ann Tumey (Jim) and four brothers John Vernon, James Walter (Margie), Roger Keith (Lauren) and Charles Brian (Beth), along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many many friends.

Vickie played for the ladies football team, the Toledo Troopers in the 70’s, the team went on to win a number of National Championships and had a movie produced about them!

Among many lifetime jobs, Vickie’s most recent employer was Toledo Truck Services, driving semi, which she enjoyed very much.

She had only recently retired and was ready to take on the world. She definitely earned those wings.

A celebration of life event will be planned at a later date, friends and family will be notified at that time.

Arrangements are being handled by American Cremation Events.