Michael Bayes (1952 – 2025)

Michael Roy Bayes “Denuce” passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 28, 2025. Born to Darrell and Marilyn Bayes (Brannon) on March 10th 1952, in Farmer, Ohio.

He is survived and loved by his wife of 37 years Penny Jo Bayes (Stiltner), his daughter Jamie Collins of Bryan, and son Travis Bender (Adrienne) of Bryan. Beloved Grandfather to 6 beautiful grandchildren, Dezarae Bender of Bryan, Skyler Bender of Bryan, Hunter Nino (Davina) of Morenci,Michigan, Alyssa Bender of Bryan, Logan Carder of Bryan, and Natalie Bender of Bryan. Adored by his 3 great grandchildren, Emmett Nino, Camden Bender, and Hunter Jean Nino.

He was preceded in death by his father Darrell Bayes, on March 17th 2006, his mother Marilyn (Brannon) Sendelbach, on August 30, 2002, and his brother Kevin Sendelbach, on Feb 19, 2021.

A lover of all things motorcycle, he was an avid rider throughout his lifetime and a proud business owner of Bayes Painting and Construction for several years.

He served his country proudly by serving in the United States Marine Corp and was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Bryan Aerie #2233 and of the Amvets Bryan Post 54.

There will be a private viewing for the family at this time and a Military Ceremony at the family home in June 2026 for all to celebrate and honor the life of Michael.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Humane Society.

The family lovingly prepared Michael’s obituary. Online condolences at: www.krillfuneralservice.com Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Bayes family.