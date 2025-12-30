Roger Garza (1962 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Delta)

Roger Garza, age 63, of Waterville and formerly of Delta, passed away Monday afternoon, December 29, 2025, at The Toledo Hospital.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on July 9, 1962, to the late Ramiro Garza Sr. and Julia (Saenz) Garza.

Roger was a 1980 graduate of Delta High School. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1983 until 1989, when he was honorably discharged.

On July 11, 2001, Roger married Portia Paison, who survives. Before retiring, he dedicated more than 35 years as a heavy equipment operator with Local 18, IUOE. Roger enjoyed many simple pleasures in life.

He was an avid Elvis fan and television watcher, and he rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on his beloved Detroit Tigers. Above all else, Roger treasured time spent with his family and grandchildren, whom he loved deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Portia Garza; “the kids”, Jason (Adrienne) Finley and Kelly Finley Wallace; “grand kids”, Riley, Sylvia, Luke, and Jack, who lovingly knew him as “Papa”; brother, Romeo Garza; sisters, Ruby Smith, Becky (George) Queen, Raquel (Dennis) Yoder, Rose (Gary) Szymanski, and Ruth Behringer; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Ramiro Garza Jr., in 2022.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. A memorial service celebrating Roger’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon, with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Roger’s memory.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.