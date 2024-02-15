Nancy Lutton (1953 – 2024)

Nancy Jeanne Lutton, age 70, passed away peacefully in her home in Wauseon, Ohio, Tuesday evening, February 13, 2024.

Nancy was born on June 4, 1953 to Robert G. Lutton and Joela A. (Burkholder) Lutton. She graduated from Delta High School in 1971 and went on to pursue her degree in Education from Cedarville College.

Nancy dedicated her career to educating young minds, teaching first- and second-grade students for 30 years. In 2005, Nancy retired from Fayette Elementary School having impacted hundreds of students.

A strong believer in Jesus as her Savior, Nancy sought to embody Jesus’ teachings throughout her life. She attended Haven Heights Baptist, and her faith radiated through her actions of kindness and compassion towards others.

One of Nancy’s greatest joys came from being an aunt to her nieces and nephews – including many great-nieces and nephews – whom she cherished deeply. Affectionately referred to as “Ant Nanc” (printed proudly on her license plate), she embraced them as if they were her own children.

Nancy delighted in baking cookies for their birthdays and never missed an opportunity to attend their school events or travel with them to their favorite destinations.

Her presence brought immense joy to their lives, creating unforgettable memories that will forever be treasured.

Beyond her role as an educator and aunt, Nancy had a passion for watching sports – especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Lions, and Detroit Tigers.

Whether it was cheering on her favorite teams or sharing in the excitement of competitive games with loved ones, she was very happy sharing the camaraderie of sports.

Nancy is survived by her sisters, Beverly (Larry) Wyse, Pat (Mike) Sommers, Barb (Thomas) Harr; brother-in-law Denver Kohli; 12 nieces and nephews; and 29 great-nieces and great-nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Roberta Kohli.

Nancy’s unconditional love and unwavering faith were a great example to all who knew her. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to experience her kindness and love.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 18th from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 19th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, with Pastor Landon Schaffner officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Heights Baptist Church, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, OH 43567 or Camp Patmos PO Box 1920, Kellys Island, OH 43438

https://www.camppatmos.com

In her final few days she would tell her kids “It’s not goodbye; it’s I’ll see you later in Heaven”.