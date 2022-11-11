Neil Rupp (1956-2022)

Neil Edward Rupp of Pettisville, Ohio died in an accident at work on November 9, 2022 at the age of 66.

Neil loved nothing more than a good sunset, spending time with family, and being out on the Maumee River.

He was an active member of Archbold Evangelical Church and his faith was very important to him.

He served on several boards including Defiance Area Youth For Christ, Everence Giving Tuesday, Pettisville School Foundation and Ohio AgriBusiness Association.

Neil was very involved in the Home of Hope Orphanage in Zimbabwe, Africa. He strongly supported the work he and his family were doing there.

He started working at Pettisville Grain Company at age 16 and worked there his whole life.

In 2003 he became part owner and manager. He truly enjoyed his work and interacting with employees and customers.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Wayne Rupp and is survived by his mother Ruth Rupp.

He is also survived by his wife of 39 years Faith (Gnagey) Rupp, children Danielle Rupp, Jeremy and Becca Rupp, Sam and Alisha (Rupp) Wacker, granddaughters Elizabeth Rupp and Naomi Rupp. Also mourning Neil’s death are his siblings Yvonne and her husband Rich, Keith and his wife Linda, and Karen and her husband John, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Archbold Evangelical Church on Saturday, November 12 from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm. Memorial Service will be held at Archbold Evangelical Church on Sunday, November 13 at 4:30 pm. Meal and sharing time to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to Helping Hands Unlimited (Memo: Home of Hope) or Defiance Area Youth For Christ. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

