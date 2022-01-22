Susan Segrist (1957-2022)

Susan Elaine (Shull) Segrist, age 64, of Archbold, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022, at the hospice facility in Defiance. She was born on February 9, 1957, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Susan graduated from Bowling Green State University and taught Spanish for 30 years at Wauseon High School, retiring in 2013.

She was loved by her students and was described by them as being a fun, compassionate, free-spirited, and caring teacher.

She was well known for hosting “Fiesta” Fridays! Sue enjoyed preparing delicious dishes and baked goodies, but most of all, she loved sharing them with others! She was married to Barry Segrist, who preceded her in death in 2018.

Sue is survived by her sister, Penny Shull; nieces, Allie (Sean) Sullivan and Emily Burton; and brother-in-law, Jim Burton.

In keeping with Susan’s wishes, no services will take place at this time. A celebration of Susan’s life will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to give a memorial contribution in Susan’s memory are asked to give to the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center.

Online condolences may be offered to friends and family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Susan was loved by many and will be truly missed.