Oretha “Retha” David (1937 – 2023)

Oretha (Retha) Lorene David, age 86, of Wauseon entered the Church Triumphant on August, 10, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

Prior to her retirement, she worked alongside of her husband Bob in their construction business, David Construction.

She was a pioneering member of California women in Construction and was an active member of ABC (Association of Builders and Contractors) in Southern California.

She raised her two sons David and Bobby and was actively involved in their education, sports and church activities often serving as an adult leader, advisor, and chaperone.

Her warm hospitality made her home a welcoming place for friends, family and strangers alike. When not involved in construction, she spent her time in various retail and office management positions along with babysitting and volunteering.

She loved to travel and experience new things and was not afraid to take risks and move to new communities for better opportunities for her family.

Retha was a member of the Archbold UMC. Retha was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on June 19, 1937, the daughter of James David and Lucille Fay Rowe.

Retha was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Harriet Mathews, James Rowe and David Rowe and husband, Bobby Clifford David.

Surviving are her two sons, David (Debbie) David of Archbold and Robert “Bobby” David of Wauseon, OH; three grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Harrell, Justin (Olivia) David and Ryan Rylie, one great-grandson, Jackson David Harrell and many nieces and nephews.

The service of remembrance will be private and held in San Diego. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to take their own family member or friend out to eat in celebration of Retha’s life or as Retha said, “Have a party in my name.”

