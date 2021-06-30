Pamela Tolford (1955-2021)

Pamela R. Tolford, age 66, of Toledo, Ohio, died peacefully in her home, with her loving husband, Tom by her side, Sunday morning June 27, 2021. She was born June 6, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald L. and Olive Rose (Schneider) Mikola.

She attended St. Richard Catholic School through to the 8th grade, and attended Swanton High School, graduating from Penta Career School.

Pam worked for Betco in customer service for 24 years. She loved dancing, playing cards, traveling to Cozumel, and hanging out with friends at Loma Linda’s.

Pam will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 20 years, Tom; stepsons, Alex (Joni) Tolford and Todd (Molly) Tolford; granddaughter, Maren Tolford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jean Tolford, John Tolford, Patti Tolford, Joanie Abrams, Steve (Cindy) Tolford; Burt (Eileen) Mann; nieces and nephews, Tracy (Doug) Kagy, Anne (Jay) Martin, Hannah Tolford, Jeff II (Jennifer) Tolford, Kendra Tolford, David (Amanda) Tolford, Kasey (Nick) Karafa, Ben Tolford, Nick Tolford, Jordan Tolford, Jeff (Amanda) Mann, Cassie (Nick) Hartsel, Jay (Jen) Ronau, Kris (Jessica) Ronau; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Peggy Mann and Constance “Connie” Sturtevant; brother, Ronald Mikola and brothers-in-law, George Tolford and Jeff Tolford.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 5th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631).

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

