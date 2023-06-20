Pamela Winter (1948 – 2023)

(Graduated From Swanton High School In 1966)

Pamela Lee (Cleghorn) Winter passed away at her Wauseon home, on June 19, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

She was born to the late Lee Larson and Doris Perkins on June 20, 1948, and proudly raised by Robert and Doris Cleghorn.

Pamela graduated from Swanton High School in 1966. At age 16, Pamela started her life long career at the Toledo Express Airport, where she would begin in the cafeteria, then later going to Hertz Car Rentals, then ending her 30 year career with Avis Car Rentals.

She married Dennis Winter on June 19, 1992, and together they would share 31 years of marriage, he survives.

She was active with the Wauseon VFW and the Wauseon Legion, she loved spending time with her family, going shopping. Pamela loved Florida and spending time on the beach, she was known for her strong sense of humor, generosity and love. She enjoyed shopping, gambling, dancing and listening to country music.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Adam Felt and her canine companion, “Zoey”.

She is survived by her 3 children, Julie (Tom) Burch of Swanton, Jodi (Al) Hatfield of Florida, and Mike (Dawn) Winter of Perrysburg; brothers, Mike Cleghorn and Kevin Cleghorn; sister, Barb Schmidt; also surviving are her precious grandchildren, Brooke (Health) Felt, Jacob (Demarie) Perry, Blake (Lindsay) Perry, TJ (Megan) Burch, Zach (Chelsea) Burch, Alison (Mitchell) Burch, Brandt Winter, and Alexa (Carlos) Matta, great grandchildren Parker, Avery, Rylee, Makenna, Braelyn, Jameson, Oakley, Aspen and Cleo.

Pam’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the ProMedica Hospice nurses for their support and care during this difficult time.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12 Noon on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 with a memorial service celebrating Pam’s life beginning at ­­­­­­­12:00 Noon on Monday also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Fulton County Humane Society 22450 County Road F, Archbold, Ohio 43502, or a hospice organization of your choice in her memory.