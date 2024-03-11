Ryder Graeme Frazer (Infant)

Infant Ryder Graeme Frazer enter the world on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, Ohio and left his imprint on the hearts of his parents McCauley Lawrence Scott Frazer and Megan Nicole Steele of Stryker, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Ryder is loved by his brother, Rowan Frazer; maternal grandparents, Teresa (James) Hickman of Montpelier, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Shannon (Chad) Mull of West Unity, Ohio and Dennis Frazer of West Unity, Ohio; maternal great-grandmothers, Jean Steele and Ruth Schlosser; paternal great-grandparents, Linda Carpenter, Gloria Lauber, Cara Lou Frazer, John (Susan) Mull; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ryder was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Boyd Steele; Maternal great-grandfather, Ralph Steele; paternal great-grandfathers, James Frazer and Graeme Lauber, Sr.

Visitation for Ryder will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Cobb officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to the family to defray funeral cost or Sufficient Grace Ministries.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com