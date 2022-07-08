Ronny Wise (1940-2022)

Facebook

Ronny Joe Wise age 81, of West Unity (Lockport), Ohio passed away July 7, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 4, 1940 in the home of his parents Max Wise and Rhea Esterline Wise Kaiser, of Stryker, Ohio.

Ron accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and was baptized as a young adult, and was a lifelong member of Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, Ohio.

On September 21, 1962, he married Juliene Kay Crossgrove.

Ron worked in maintenance at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home until his retirement in 2011, as well as a lifelong grain farmer and raised beef cattle.

He enjoyed his frequent trips to Shipshewana, was an avid word search puzzler, and spending time working in his shop.

Ron is survived by his wife, Juliene; his children, Melissa (Phil) Nofziger; Larkin Wise-Chappuis; his grandchildren, Brier (Jacob) Stabler; Sierra (Travis) Roehrig; Brodie (Jessica) Nofziger; Chloe Nofziger; his great-grandchildren, Brecklyn Roehrig and Elliette Roehrig; and his sister, Christine Simmons.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rodney.

Friends may call at Zion Mennonite Church on Sunday, July 10 from 2:00-6:00PM. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 11 at 11:00AM at the church with pastors Sue Short and Dan Miller officiating. A private burial will precede his celebration of life.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice or Zion Mennonite Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com