Richard W. “Dick” Vine (1947 – 2026)

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(Member Of Gorham-Fayette Fire Department)

Richard Wayne Vine, age 78, lifelong resident of Fayette, died in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at Fulton Manor, following recent years of ailing health.

He was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Morenci, the son of the late Robert and Rosella (Harvey) Vine.

On Nov. 16, 1996, he married Ola Jane (Lester) Bradley at the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ. They enjoyed almost 30 wonderful years together as loving companions.

Dick worked in maintenance positions throughout his entire working career, first for 33 years at the Fayette Tubular Products until it closed, then at Adrian Tool, and later at Sauder Manufacturing in Archbold. In retirement he enjoyed “working” for many years at D&R Hardware in Fayette.

Dick was a 60-year member of the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department, and rarely missed the opportunity to serve on a call. He was also a member of its first dive rescue team.

A jokester who always loved to make others laugh, he was renowned for dressing up as a clown with Jim Carrington for the annual Fayette Bull Thistle Festival and Parade, and was also instrumental in beginning the festival’s annual car show.

In later years he loved nothing more than mowing grass and sitting on the porch enjoying the country air. However, his family brought him the most joy in life and he was proud of them all.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Ola, are their four children, Sherry (Eric) Fowler of Sacramento, California, Tim Vine of Fayette, Wendy Vine of Muskegon, Michigan, and Shirley (Richard) Guise of Wauseon; a sister, Virginia Poe of Wapakoneta, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Taryn, Tasha, Daniel, Megan, Morgan, Shelby, Ashley and Robert; five great-grandchildren, Maggie, Yetta, Amelia, Maisie, and Dominic; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in his death by a sister, Caroline Lyons; and a son, Kevin Bradley.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Fireman’s Walk-thru at 5 p.m. A funeral service for Dick will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Richard requested memorial donations in his honor be made to American Cancer Society, Parkinson’s Foundation or the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.