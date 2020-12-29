Ron “Butch” Gill (1966-2020)

Ron “Butch” Gill, 54, of Montpelier went to his new home on Saturday, December 26th where he was happy to reunite with his grandmothers. He was born on May 14, 1966 in Montpelier to Dean and Charlene (Moog) Schlosser.

Butch graduated from Montpelier High School in 1985. He worked at several factories over the years. Butch served on the Montpelier Fire Department for 21 years.

He is survived by his parents Dean and Charlene Schlosser of Montpelier; nieces and nephews, who were his pride and joy, Rachael, Aaron, Kayla, Connor and Cameron; brothers Steven (Julie) Gill of Napoleon and Andrew (Emily) Schlosser of West Unity.

Per Butch’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

