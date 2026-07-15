Thomas M. Campbell (1947 – 2026)

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(Found Joy In Being Husband, Father, & Papa)

Thomas M. Campbell, 78, passed away on July 12, 2026, in Stryker, Ohio. He was born on November 24, 1947, to Thomas M. Ross and Dolores Ross (Campbell).

On November 15, 1969, Tom married the love of his life, MariAnne Winzeler, in Archbold, Ohio.

Tom was retired and spent his time fishing and sitting on the deck watching the world go by. His greatest joys in life were being a husband, father and the world’s best Papa.

Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, MariAnne (Annie); children, Nikki Reiniche and John Campbell; grandchildren, Aubri Reiniche, Tristan Campbell, Logan Reiniche, Payne Reiniche, and DJ Campbell. Tom is also survived by his brothers, Tommy Ross and Bobby Ross.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Jerry Campbell and Lonnie Ross, and his beloved Nana, Minnie Campbell.

At Tom’s request, there will be no services.