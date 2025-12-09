Robert “Bob” Ricker (1946 – 2025)

(Longtime Resident Of Delta)

Robert Lee “Bob” Ricker, of Reading, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 79 on December 5, 2025, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice.

He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on March 21, 1946, to Clyde and Velma (Crawford) Ricker.

He grew up on a small farm south of Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1965, where he actively participated in football, basketball and track.

Bob was a longtime resident of Delta, Ohio until their love of fishing drew him and his wife, Marcia (Studer) Ricker, to a home on a chain of lakes near Reading. Bob’s work history includes the former Interstate Motor Freight in Toledo and Johnson Controls Battery Division in Holland.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing in his spare time. One of the activities he enjoyed after his move to Michigan was helping out his many Amish friends by driving them to appointments and other places that were too far away for them to travel by horse and buggy.

Having been raised a farm boy, he found their lifestyle extremely interesting! And even though he moved to Michigan, he was still a HUGE fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes!

While living in Delta, he volunteered his time at The Open Door and after moving to Reading, he checked all the Christmas lights and put new batteries in watches donated to June’s Place Thrift Shop. He was a member of Reading United Methodist Church.

Bob and Marcia were married on September 16, 1967, and she survives. They were blessed with two children: Michael (Julie) Ricker and Erin (Wes) Deck, and two grandchildren: Chelsea (John White) Demoulin and his fishing buddy, Chris Weirauch. Also surviving is his great-grandson, Lucas White who fondly calls him “PaBob”, and Bob’s brother, Gary Ricker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Michael.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Drive in Delta, Ohio, followed by a funeral service for Bob beginning at 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Raker Cemetery, Delta, Ohio. Pastors Penny Nunn and Kent Winkler will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s wishes were that any memorials be made in his memory to June’s Place Thrift Shop, P.O. Box 143, Reading, MI 49274, The Open Door of Delta, 313 Main Street, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, 209 East Washington, Suite 450A, Jackson, MI 49201.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com