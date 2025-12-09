Sharon Shpakow (1936 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Sharon Roberta Shpakow, age 89, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Vancrest of Hicksville with her daughter at her side.

Sharon was a teacher at Bendel Elementary School retiring with 25 years of service. Sharon loved to read, play sudoku and avid follower of politics.

n her younger years she enjoyed playing tennis, skiing and bridge club. Sharon’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Sharon was born on February 5, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Veronica A. (Arison) Goring. She married Thomas Shpakow in 1955 and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2017.

Sharon first career was as a Registered Nurse, then went into Education after raising her children. She earned a Masters of Education from Educational Specialist at Eastern Michigan University.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Tanya (Tom Gross) Shpakow, of Albuquerque, NM and Laura (Ed) Springer, of Edgerton, OH; sons, Tommy (Kathy) Shpakow, of Littleton, CO and Steven (Debbie) Shpakow, of Grand Blanc, MI; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Hubbard, of Chelsea, MI and brothers, Robert Goring, of Jacksonville, FL and Brian Goring, of The Philippines. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Honoring Sharon’s wishes, there will be no public service held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH is honored to serve Sharon’s family.

Memorials may be given to Vancrest of Hicksville or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate/. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com