Russell Pinkham (1960-2022)

Russell D. Pinkham, age 62, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home.

Russell had recently retired from Hudson Industries and had been a member of UAW Local 2277.

He also served in the US Army. Russell enjoyed carpentry, working on cars and spending time with friends and family.

Russell D. Pinkham was born on April 9, 1960, in Dunedin, Florida, the son of Maurice O. and Bonnie L. (Petre) Pinkham.

Russell is survived by sons, Derek L. Pinkham, of Geneva, Ohio and Antonie M. Pinkham, of Forest, Virginia; his daughter, Ashlee S. (Michael A. Williams) Pinkham, of Hicksville; seven grandchildren, Cole, Mia, Levi, Brittany, Ryan, Sandra and Joshua, Jr.; many bonus children and grandchildren; brothers, Jeff (Tina) Pinkham, of Bryan and Richard Pinkham, of Huntsville, Alabama and his beloved cat, Bashful.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Rena Ramirez.

In accordance with Russell’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Those wishing to give a memorial donation may give to the American Heart Association.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.