Scott DuVal (1967-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Scott L. DuVal, age 54, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, after a brief illness.

Scott was a 1985 graduate of Whiteford School, in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, and went on to join the Army National Guard.

He then attended Owens Community College, Medical College of Ohio and The University of Toledo, receiving his BA in Biology.

He had been employed by the Fulton County Health Center as a Medical Laboratory Scientist for the last fifteen years.

Scott was an avid baseball fan and spent many hours helping as an assistant coach for his sons baseball teams and in their backyard working on pitching and fielding.

He never turned down a campfire with friends and family or a late night basketball match on their court.

Scott L. DuVal was born on October 26, 1967, in Monroe, Michigan, the son of Dennis and Sharon (Scott) DuVal.

He married the love of his life, Tammy J. Adams, on January 17, 2002, in Grand Cayman.

Surviving Scott is his wife, Tammy, and their son, Jacob; his parents, Sharon (Phil) Rea, of Leesburg, Florida; and Dennis DuVal, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; a brother, Steve (Traci) DuVal, and nieces, Delaney and Londyn, of South Bend, Indiana; a sister, Sandra (Adam) Bell, nephew, Adam Matthew and niece, Brooke, of Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A reception celebrating Scott’s live will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Krill Funeral Service,114 East Hull Street, Edgerton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are requested to Friends of Felines’ Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.