Shannon McVey-Zimmerman (1971-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Shannon McVey-Zimmerman, age 50, of Delta, after a courageous battle with cancer passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wauseon on November 23, 1971 to Florencio “Frank” McVey and Patricia “Pat” (Woszczynski) McVey; who both survive.

Shannon graduated from Delta High School in 1990 and later attended the University of Toledo and Northwest State Community College.

Her work history included Charlie’s Coney Island Restaurant, manager at Beasto’s Bar in Delta, Quality Spring Manufacturing, Kern Liebers in Holland and most recently, Delta Tool Die Steel Block.

Shannon was very active in the Delta American Legion Auxiliary Post #373, the Panther Athletic Club, a chairperson for the 2022 Relay For Life, and many other Fulton County and Delta activities over the years.

She is survived by her parents Frank and Pat McVey; longtime fiancée and soulmate, Craig Brewer; daughters, Mercedes Zimmerman and Madison Zimmerman; stepson, Sydney Brewer; sisters, Vickie (Jeff) Oberla, Patty Smith and Deana (Shawn) Walter; brother, Frankie McVey; granddaughter, Kiara; loving nieces and nephews, Nolan, Patrick, Joshua, Kelsey, Katie, McKenzie and Cade; nine great nieces and nephews and fur baby, “Bruin”.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are encouraged to consider memorial contributions to the family c/o Patricia McVey to assist with medical and final expenses.

In honoring Shannon’s wishes, cremation will be performed by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, Ohio 43515. Friends will be received for a memorial celebration of Shannon’s life from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Delta American Legion, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.