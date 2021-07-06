Sharon Kolb (1940-2021)

Sharon K. Kolb (age 81), of Wauseon, passed away peacefully after a 40 year courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was born on May 13, 1940 to the late Lawrence Samuel “Sam” Neis and the late Geneva Jayne (Hibbard) Neis. Sharon was a Wauseon Homecoming Queen, graduating from Wauseon High School in 1958.

She later went on to Bowling Green State University and joined the Delta Gamma Sorority. She graduated from BGSU in 1962 and went on to have a 35 year teaching career at Archbold Schools as its first art teacher.

In 1963, Sharon married her high school wweetheart, Joe Kolb, enjoying 56 years together until he preceded her in death on March 25, 2020.

She is survived by two children, Brett (Dawn) Kolb of Wauseon and Molly (Kolb) Skierski of Clinton Township, MI. Sharon is also survived by four grandchildren: Steven Kolb (Emily Stamm), Claire Kolb, Hannah Skierski (Omar Sheikh) and Olivia Skierski. She was also blessed with a great-grandson, Lincoln Joseph Kolb. Sharon is also survived by a sister, Lenore (Ted) Krohn; many nieces and nephews; and very special friend and care giver, Brenda Hauck

Besides her husband, Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Geneva, an infant son Brian; and Sister Judy (Neis) Boyd.

Visitation for Sharon will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home from 3pm to 8pm. A memorial service for Sharon will take place the following day, Friday, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home at 11am with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will be in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CHP Hospice Care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kolb family.