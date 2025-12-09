Thomas Holsopple (1947 – 2025)

(Attended Solid Community Church)

Thomas L. Holsopple, age 78, of West Unity, Ohio passed away peacefully at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance with his family at his side.

Tom worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 30 years as a Highway Worker and Working Foreman. He won the first ODOT District 2 Snowplow Rodeo in 1988.

After retiring from ODOT, he worked for 12 years at Brush Creek mainly doing small engine repair. Tom attended Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity and was a member of the Crosley Automobile Club. He enjoyed classic cars and attending car shows.

Thomas L. Holsopple was born at home on May 30, 1947, in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, the son of Alvin and Naomi (Alwine) Holsopple. He married Marcia Jean Ledyard on September 20, 1969, and she survives.

Tom was also survived by his sons, Kent (Jackie) Holsopple, of Stryker and Brad (Lisa) Holsopple, of West Unity; 6 grandchildren, Ellie (Jake) McCubbin, in England, Zac (Summer) Holsopple, of Wilmington, NC, Luke Holsopple, of Toledo, Kaleb Holsopple, of North Pole, AK, Kailah Soles, of Paulding and Sydni Holsopple, of West Unity; 3 great grandchildren, Myla, Merritt and Koen and 6 siblings, Mary Miller, of Pettisville, Jim (Sandy) Holsopple, of Stryker, Mark (Connie) Holsopple, of Adrian, MI, Martha (Mark) Miller, of Boswell, PA and John (Cindy) Holsopple, of Duncan, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, David and Paul Holsopple.

Honoring Tom’s wishes, there will be no public service held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH is honored to serve Tom’s family.

Memorials may be given to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 North OH-66, Defiance, OH 43512.

