Thomas “Tom” Burres (1969 – 2025)

Thomas “Tom” Michael Burres, age 56, of Delta, passed away early Saturday morning, December 20, 2025, at The Toledo Hospital.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on December 17, 1969, to the late David F. Burres and Susan (Demlow) Burres.

Tom was a graduate of Delta High School. For many years he worked at Hess Tool and Die in Wauseon, before transitioning to Nation Tool and Die in Delta.

Tom enjoyed golfing on his spare time and cheering on his Michigan Wolverines. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them, creating memories that will last generations.

He is survived by his daughters, Sadie Burres and Sophia (Alex Hodge) Burres both of Delta; son, Seth Burres of Delta; brothers, Raymond (Kim) Burres of Wauseon and Kevin Snyder of Arizona; grandson, Marcel Burres; uncles, aunts and many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering for Tom will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 3, 2025, at the Delta American Legion, 5939 St. Rt. 109, Delta Ohio 43515. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to the children, care of Sophia Burres.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.